Indian Hindu Pilgrims To Arrive On 19th
December 13, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Indian Hindu pilgrims will arrive in Pakistan on December 19 via the Wagah Border to participate in religious ceremonies at the historic Sri Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal district.
The visit is being facilitated by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) under the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
According to ETPB Additional Secretary (Shrines) Saifullah Khokhar, all arrangements, including security, accommodation, and transport, have been finalized to ensure a smooth visit for the pilgrims. The delegation will be received at the border by senior officials, members of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, and local Hindu leaders.
The pilgrims will stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore for a day before departing for the Sri Katas Raj Temple on December 20. On December 21, they will perform key religious rituals such as Bhanu Saptami and the lamp-lighting ceremony, Deepmala.
Following their visit to the Katas Raj, the pilgrims will return to Lahore on December 22 and tour local Hindu temples, including Sri Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road and Valmiki Mandir in Anarkali.
The week-long visit will conclude on December 25, when the pilgrims will depart for India.
