Open Menu

Indian Hindu Pilgrims To Visit Katas Raj

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Katas Raj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A group of Indian Hindu pilgrims is set to arrive in Pakistan on February 24 via Wagah border crossing to participate in religious rituals for Maha Shivratri at the historic Shri Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal.

According to a press release, issued by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), the pilgrims will be received by Additional Secretary (Shrines) Saifullah Khokhar, members of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, senior officials, and local Hindu leaders. The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and ETPB Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman have made special arrangements for their security, accommodation, and transportation.

Deputy Secretary General (Shrines) Umar Javed Awan stated that after arriving in Lahore, the pilgrims will stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib for a day before traveling to Katas Raj Temple near Choa Saidan Shah, Chakwal, on February 25.

They will perform their religious rituals on February 26 in observance of Maha Shivratri. After completing their visit, the Hindu pilgrims will return to India on March 2.

Recent Stories

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabadd ..

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclu ..

26 minutes ago
 PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

1 hour ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

1 hour ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

3 hours ago
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

3 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

4 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

4 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan