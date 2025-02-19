Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit Katas Raj

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A group of Indian Hindu pilgrims is set to arrive in Pakistan on February 24 via Wagah border crossing to participate in religious rituals for Maha Shivratri at the historic Shri Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal.

According to a press release, issued by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), the pilgrims will be received by Additional Secretary (Shrines) Saifullah Khokhar, members of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, senior officials, and local Hindu leaders. The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and ETPB Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman have made special arrangements for their security, accommodation, and transportation.

Deputy Secretary General (Shrines) Umar Javed Awan stated that after arriving in Lahore, the pilgrims will stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib for a day before traveling to Katas Raj Temple near Choa Saidan Shah, Chakwal, on February 25.

They will perform their religious rituals on February 26 in observance of Maha Shivratri. After completing their visit, the Hindu pilgrims will return to India on March 2.