Indian Hindu yatrees return to their country

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Indian Hindu yatrees, who had come to Pakistan to celebrate the 314th birthday of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Sawami Shadaram Sahib at Hayat Patafi, Mirpur Mathelo (Sindh), went back to their country through Wagha border crossing on Saturday.

The yatrees visited various temples and their religious places mainly in the Sindh province. After performing their rituals and religious obligations, they returned to India.

Officials of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) were also present to saw off them.

The Hindu yatrees expressed their thankfulness to the Government of Pakistan for making good arrangements for their security, stay and travel in Pakistan.