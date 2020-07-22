Indian Hindutva ideology, aggression pose threat to regional peace: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said Indian government's Hindutva ideology and aggression had threatened the entire regional peace and stability, besides it wanted to sabotage the peace process efforts in Afghanistan.

He was chairing a high-level meeting over the regional peace situation, a press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said India had been repeatedly targeting the innocent citizens on the Line of Control with continuous violations in order to divert attention from its ongoing gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and its internal weaknesses.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, senior military and foreign ministry officials.

The meeting took stock of the Indian aggression in the IOJ&K and the regional peace.

Pakistan, Qureshi said, had been raising the Indian military aggression in IOJ&K and its human rights violations at the United Nations and all other international and regional fora and exposing the real face of the extremist Indian government.

"The international community will have to play its effective role of rescuing the innocent Kashmiris from the Indian aggression," he stressed.

The meeting also considered different proposals to further highlight the Indian government's unilateral decision of August 5, 2019 over IOJ&K and further drawing attention of the international community.

The meeting also held consultations over different issues pertaining to the regional peace including Afghan peace process.