UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Illegal Actions Can't Change Status Of IIOJK: FO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:01 PM

Indian illegal actions can't change status of IIOJK: FO

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said that India could neither change the disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor could it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept the illegal outcomes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson Monday said that India could neither change the disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor could it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept the illegal outcomes.

Expressing serious concerns over certain reports, the spokesperson, in a press release, said these reports indicated that India might be plotting further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the IIOJK to perpetuate its illegal occupation.

"No new instrument of occupation shall have any legal effect," it was declared.

The international community, including the United Nations, world parliaments, international human rights and humanitarian organizations and global media were called upon to take immediate cognizance of the situation.

"India must be stopped from any further illegal action in the occupied territory," it added.

Pakistan further urged India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security in South Asia.

The spokesperson said India's unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK remained violative of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"The IIOJK is an internationally recognized disputed territory and Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and final status of IIOJK," it was added.

For its part, it was added, Pakistan remained firm in its commitment to provide all possible support to the people of IIOJK for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

"Pakistan also reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," the press release quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

22 minutes ago

UK Companies Must Commit to Net-Zero Emissions to ..

5 minutes ago

Three-day workshop on 'Integrated Disease Manageme ..

5 minutes ago

Castillo Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election Aft ..

5 minutes ago

CDA officials involved in wastage of water suspend ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.