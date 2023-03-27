UrduPoint.com

Indian Intensifies Atrocities In Kashmir: APHC

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Indian intensifies atrocities in Kashmir: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar on Monday said that Indian state terrorism has increased in the holy month of Ramazan.

Senior APHC leader in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "Indian troops are killing, arresting and brutalizing Kashmiris mercilessly to punish them for demanding their basic right to self-determination." He expressed grief over Indian troops increasing atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people and said, "They have no regard for this sacred month." Indian forces have not only intensified their genocidal campaign but also stepped up the siege and search operations, especially during Sehar and Iftar timings, to spread fear and terror among Kashmiri Muslims and also to disrupt their prayers, he added.

He prayed for the freedom of Kashmir from Indian slavery and appealed to philanthropists to contribute 'as generously as possible' for deserving people during this holy month." He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support of the freedom movement and prayed for a strong, peaceful and progressive Pakistan.

APHC-AJK chapter leaders Muhammad Sultan Butt, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shaikh Yaqoob, Zahid Ashraf, Shameem Shawl and Altaf Ahmed Butt also expressed anger over the intensified Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

