Indian Jain community thanks Pakistan govt for facilitating devotees visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Jain community led by Ashwini Jain on Wednesday called on Pakistan's Charg d'affaires in New Delhi Salman Sharif.

The delegation thanked the government and the high commission of Pakistan for their support and hospitality during the visit of a Jain devotees' group to the country in May 2023, said a press release received here.

Pakistan hosts several sites of religious significance for the Jain faith.

The group visited the Samadhi Mandir of Param Pujya Acharya Shri Atmaramji Maharaj in Gujranwala and Charan Paduka of Atmaramji Maharaj Saheb at Lahore Museum among others.