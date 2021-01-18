Indian Journalist’s WhatsApp Chat exposes Modi-media nexus against Pakistan, says Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister says that he has already exposed Modi government-Indian media nexus at the platform of UNGA.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that WhatsApp chat of Indian journalist exposed unholy nexus between Modi government and India media.

The Prime Minister said that he had already exposed the nefarious design and Modi government’s war mongering against Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, PM said that this nexus led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilizing the entire region. He stated that Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible, measured response to Balakot but Modi government continues to turn India into a rogue state.

The PM said that Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in IIOJK and a 15-year long Indian global disinformation campaign against Pakistan stand exposed and now India’s own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing the nuclearized region to the brink of a conflict it could not afford.

The PM said that his government would continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan and Modi government’s fascism. He also asked International community to stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government’s brinkmanship pushes the region into a conflict it cannot control.

On Feb 16, 2021, Indian media reported that former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Chief Executive Partho Dasupta and journalist Arnab Goswami’ WhatsaApp chat exposed Modi government over Pulwama attack that left 40 Indian soldiers dead.

Arnab Goswami is the Editor-in-Chief of Republic tv.

According to the leaked WhatsApp chat, Goswami told Partho Dasupta that something bigger than the normal strike was going to happen.

“Bigger than a normal strike,” Goswami had said in the chat that took place on February 23, 2019.

Partho Dasgupta, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Broadcast Audience Research Council which measures television ratings, in a purported WhatsApp chat on February 23, 2019.

After three days of the chat, Indian Air Force carried out a strike targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in the Pakistani town of Balakot three days later on February 26, 2019. The attack, it was said, was a response to an attack on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel. An explosive-laden car driven by a suicide bomber rammed the car into the bus carrying 40 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force Personnel.

Scroll in reported that according to the transcript, on February 23, 2019, Goswami texted Dasgupta saying: “On another note something big will happen”.

After a few messages on other matters, Dasgupta asked, “Dawood?”, referring to the notorious gangster who is wanted in several cases.

The conversation continued:

Arnab Goswami: “No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time.”

Partho Dasgupta: “Good.”

Partho Dasgupta: “It’s good for big man in this season.”

Partho Dasgupta: “He will sweep polls then.”

Partho Dasgupta: “Strike? Or bigger”

Arnab Goswami: “Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used.”

Image showing transcript of the purported chat between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta.

The chats also reveal instances of Dasgupta asking Goswami to reach out to the government on his behalf. In one such exchange on April 4, 2019, the former ratings agency chief asks Goswami if he can stall the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s proposal to make BARC’s viewing data public. Dasgupta asks Goswami for some action from a certain “AS”. In reply, Goswami says he could do what Dasgupta asked for.