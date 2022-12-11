(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Indian parliamentarians, poets, and columnists were criticizing and mocking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's atrocities and barbaric policies against minority communities particularly Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian revolutionary poet, Imran Pratapgarhi highlighted the Indian government's atrocities and tyranny against the oppressed Kashmiri people in his poetic verses such as 'I am Kashmir', he uploaded videos on YouTube and other social networking applications.

He said the fascist Modi government was perpetrating gruesome human rights violations against minorities and Kashmiri Muslims. "Modi is a tea seller, who has no moral ethics and political norms," he maintained.

Imran Pratapgarhi further said the Indian prime minister was involved in the massacre of innocent Muslims of Gujrat and Kashmiris.

"Kashmiri students are detained and made missing persons from various universities of India," he added.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, slammed Narendra Modi had violated all the constitutional norms by implementing hegemonic, autocratic, and barbaric policies and laws to crush the voice raised against him.

He expressed his commitment, "I will always oppose Modi and his draconian laws till last breath. Revoking article 370 moves a breach of the constitutional promise made by Nehru and Patel regarding Jammu and Kashmir." Despite Modi's government sanctions and curbs on freedom of expression, several Indian columnists were valiantly criticizing the Indian government and its terrible policies against Kashmiri people to suppress their voice but he would not succeed in the nefarious motives.

