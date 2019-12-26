Indian leaders hell bent upon fueling fire in the region: Shabaz Sharif

(@imziishan)

PML-N president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has said Indian rulers are hell bent upon fueling fire in the region

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) PML-N president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has said Indian rulers are hell bent upon fueling fire in the region.Condemning strongly the unprovoked firing by India on LoC he said the persistent violations of LoC ceasefire agreement by Indian troops is a bid by them to divert the attention of people from the storm raging over citizenship bill.

He held the people from inside India have rejected extremist government.

Firing on LoC by Indian troops is an attempt by the Indian government to divert the attention of the world from real issue, he added.He called upon the international community to take notice of Indian war frenzy."We pay tribute to armed forces.

The whole nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by them. Two martyrs of Pakistan army laid down their lives for the sake of motherland. These are our real heroes.