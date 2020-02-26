Indian leadership is stirring domestic racist and supremacist sentiments with political dimensions: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his remarks, warned that the Indian leadership was stirring domestic racist and supremacist sentiments with political dimensions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his remarks, warned that the Indian leadership was stirring domestic racist and supremacist sentiments with political dimensions.

Referring to the February 26, 2019 response by Pakistan, he said he wanted to give a clear message that the country had the resolve and capability to act immediately to any misadventure.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted to live peacefully with its belligerent neighbour India and the resolution of Kashmir dispute was crucial in that regard. He further warned that unilateralism had always been very dangerous.

Calling upon the world community, he said it should be taken into consideration who had suspended the dialogue process, and who took unilateral and illegal steps on August 5 last year over the internationally recognized dispute.

The minister said the United Nations Secretary General had very candidly negated the Indian stance over Kashmir as being an internal affair.

Qureshi said the two reports of UNHCR could not be ignored, besides others of the European Union and All-Party Parliamentary Groups in the British Parliament.

He said the Pakistani nation and Kashmiris would never accept the illegal steps taken by the Indian government on Aug 5 last.

The minister said a peaceful neighbourhood was their need and it was their desire. Now, there was a regional and global convergence over the resolution of Afghan issue through dialogue, which had been persistently articulated by the prime minister that military was no solution to such issues.

Qureshi said they were looking forward for all inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue after the signing of the peace deal in Doha on February 29.

He also expressed his pride over the role and preparedness of the armed forces, and said the whole nation was proud of their sacrifices.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, in his speech, said that troika of Modi, Amit and Doval had been based upon narrow mindedness, belligerence and Hindu racist supremacy.

He said the UN and the international community had been expressing their grave concerns over India's human rights violations, and the unilateral and illegal steps in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir.

During the ceremony, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the internationally famed artist, presented a soulful national song while a documentary depicting the three-day standoff between Pakistan and India was also screened.