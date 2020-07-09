ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that he was in good health and recovering fast from coronavirus infection.

In a video message, the minister strongly condemned the mischievous attempts made by elements from Indian side to change his profile page on Wikipedia.

The foreign minister said rumours were spread about his death which tormented his family members and acquaintances.

"With grace of Allah Almighty, I am in good health and on path of recovery," Qureshi added.

The minister also advised the people not to believe in such rumours.

As part of conspiracy by the Indian lobby, attempts were made to spread mischievous and misleading disinformation on Wikipedia and social media about Pakistan's foreign minister which were exposed.