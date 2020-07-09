UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Lobby's Mischievous Designs To Spread Rumours About FM's Health Foiled

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Indian lobby's mischievous designs to spread rumours about FM's health foiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that he was in good health and recovering fast from coronavirus infection.

In a video message, the minister strongly condemned the mischievous attempts made by elements from Indian side to change his profile page on Wikipedia.

The foreign minister said rumours were spread about his death which tormented his family members and acquaintances.

"With grace of Allah Almighty, I am in good health and on path of recovery," Qureshi added.

The minister also advised the people not to believe in such rumours.

As part of conspiracy by the Indian lobby, attempts were made to spread mischievous and misleading disinformation on Wikipedia and social media about Pakistan's foreign minister which were exposed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Social Media National University Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

1 hour ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

Italy Denies Entry to 125 Bangladeshi Nationals Ar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.