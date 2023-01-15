UrduPoint.com

Indian-made Anti-tank Landmine Defused

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Indian-made anti-tank landmine defused

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The bomb disposal squad defused a high-intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine, recovered from Mehtabpur Hanjili in the jurisdiction of Phalora police station.

District Officer Civil Defence Sialkot Khalid Awan said that it was reported by the police that a landmine was found near Nullah Dek in village Mehtabpur Hanjili.

The bomb disposal squad was called in, which defused it and took it along for further analysis.

The District Head of Civil Defense Sialkot, the weight of the landmine including the fuse was 8kg.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sialkot From Weight

Recent Stories

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

55 minutes ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

4 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

4 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

4 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.