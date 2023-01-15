Indian-made anti-tank landmine defused

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The bomb disposal squad defused a high-intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine, recovered from Mehtabpur Hanjili in the jurisdiction of Phalora police station.

District Officer Civil Defence Sialkot Khalid Awan said that it was reported by the police that a landmine was found near Nullah Dek in village Mehtabpur Hanjili.

The bomb disposal squad was called in, which defused it and took it along for further analysis.

The District Head of Civil Defense Sialkot, the weight of the landmine including the fuse was 8kg.