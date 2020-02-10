Indian made rusting landmine defused

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused a high-intensity rusting Indian-made anti-tank landmine

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused a high-intensity rusting Indian-made anti-tank landmine.

It was recovered by the local people in fields along Nullah Dek near village Chahoorl, Pasrur tehsil, here on Monday.

Officials took the defused landmine into custody.