Indian Made Rusting Landmine Defused
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:23 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused a high-intensity rusting Indian-made anti-tank landmine.
It was recovered by the local people in fields along Nullah Dek near village Chahoorl, Pasrur tehsil, here on Monday.
Officials took the defused landmine into custody.