Indian making nefarious attempts to mislead world on IIOJK situation: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said that BJP-led Indian regime is making one after another nefarious attempt to mislead the world community about the ground situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, APCH spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India sometimes blames Pakistan and at times Hurriyat camp for the worsening situation in the occupied territory to hide its state terrorism, political injustice and gross human rights violation.

The occupied Kashmir, he added, is witnessing an upsurge in arbitrary arrests of innocent Kashmiris during widespread CASOs and house raids to intimidate the Kashmiri people.

The spokesman said that draconian laws like AFSPA, PSA and UAPA are used against the Kashmiris to force them into submission as India’s brutal suppression in the territory has touched new heights since 5 August 2019. India is using force to silence the Kashmiris’ voice for self-determination, the statement said.

The APHC said Kashmir is not a part of India rather it is forcibly occupied since 1947 and the UN resolutions calling for its settlement through a plebiscite testify its disputed status.

He said that provoking statements by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi-installed LG Manoj Sinha on Kashmir are a threat to peace in the region.

APHC termed their statements as frustration and said, Indian leaders have a weak case. The pro-freedom spirit, stand, patience and resolve of Kashmiris have unnerved New Delhi which has now started issuing threats.

APHC urged Indian government to release all political detainees including APCH chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt,, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Asiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Dr Hamid Fayaz, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Abdul Ahad Parra, Dr Muhammad Shafi Sharieti, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Fallahi, Ameer Hamza, Syed Shahid Yousuf Shah, Syed Shakeel Yousuf Shah, Abdul Ahmad Parra, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, , Hayat Ahmed Butt, Showket Hakeem, Zaffar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Umar Adil Dar, Saleem Nanaji, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Fayaz Hussain Jaferi, Adil Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Advocate Main Abdul Qayoome, Advocate Muhammad Ashraf Butt, human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and journalist Irfan Majeed from jails of India and IIOJK.