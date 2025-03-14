Open Menu

Indian Media Did Fake Propaganda About Attack On Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2025 | 04:11 PM

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force for fight against terrorists during attack on Jaffar Express

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) The Indian media did fake propaganda through the Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated videos and pictures on the social media regarding terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan, said Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhary on Friday.

“Pakistan Air Force also played an important role in fight against terrorists during attack on Jaffar Express,” said the DG ISPR on Friday. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti was also present there.

He said that FC, Pakistan Army, SSG and Pakistan Air-Force played important role in this fight. He said that it is linked with the people who were in Afghanistan. The suicide bombers were from Afghanistan, he said, adding that Afghan terrorists were involved in the recent terrorists’ attack.

The DG ISPR showed different actual videos and unveiled the India’s role in terrorism in Balochistan. Raw operatives, the video showed by India, were involved in terrorism.

Attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan is continuity of Indian plans for terrorism, he added.

