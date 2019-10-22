UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Media Failed To Stand With Its Army Chief: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Indian media failed to stand with its Army Chief: ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet here on Tuesday questioned,"What good Indian High Commission is which cannot stand with its Army Chief ? "

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet here on Tuesday questioned,"What good Indian High Commission is which cannot stand with its Army Chief ? ".

ISPR had invited the Diplomats and foreign media to visit the places Indian Army claimed to target and destroy in Azad Kashmir on Sunday by Indian Chief of Army Staff in a media talk.

"Indian High Commission staff didn't have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to Line of Control (LOC). However, a group of foreign diplomats and media was on the way to LOC to see the truth on ground," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army ISPR Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Moral Media

Recent Stories

Foreign diplomats visit Neelum Valley to witness I ..

4 minutes ago

#SabSeBara Phone #SabSeBari Offer, Win Big with In ..

20 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi, First Lady attend enthro ..

43 minutes ago

Violence breaks out in Bolivia over vote count

1 hour ago

Trash to treasure: Everest garbage given new lease ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 22, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.