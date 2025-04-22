Indian Media Indulging In False Propaganda Against Pakistan Again
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 10:28 PM
Following an alleged attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as usual, Indian media has started to fabricate and spread false propaganda
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Following an alleged attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as usual, Indian media has started to fabricate and spread false propaganda.
On Tuesday afternoon, an alleged attack on tourists took place in Pahalgam area of IIOJK.
Indian media and especially social media accounts linked to Indian intelligence RAW started spewing venom against Pakistan immediately after the attack.
Sources said that in the attack non-Muslims were targeted with a specific motive.
Sources also said that traditionally, India wants to divert the world's attention from the security situation in IIOJK which was beyond the control of the Indian government by creating a false flag drama during the visit of a foreign leader or on an important occasion.
The sources pointed out that it was no coincidence that the alleged attack on tourists in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was carried out at a time when the US Vice President was also visiting India.
Even before this, Modi has been creating a false flag operation several times to gain political advantage and cover up his failures.
The sources further said that Indian government and the Indian army have completely failed due to their brutal policies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Indian media indulging in false propaganda against Pakistan again
7th convocation of PUMHS held
CISS hosts int'l conference on nuclear deterrence
Khuli Kachehri held at circuit house Sanghar
Islamabad seeks global partners to tackle water crisis
Matiari observes world earth day with awareness program
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrat ..
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian media indulging in false propaganda against Pakistan again2 minutes ago
-
7th convocation of PUMHS held2 minutes ago
-
CISS hosts int'l conference on nuclear deterrence2 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kachehri held at circuit house Sanghar2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad seeks global partners to tackle water crisis2 minutes ago
-
Matiari observes world earth day with awareness program2 minutes ago
-
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests23 minutes ago
-
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case23 minutes ago
-
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrations25 minutes ago
-
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing26 minutes ago
-
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination26 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part in spring flower comp ..24 minutes ago