Indian Media Propaganda At Its Peak: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:58 PM

Indian media propaganda at its peak: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said that Indian media propaganda at its peak and sadly fueled by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) circus.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said "both social and economic indicators of Pakistan are showing positive signs, adding that "the artificially manufactured food inflation is being brought under control as well.""Pakistan on the rise under Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said.

