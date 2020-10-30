UrduPoint.com
Indian Media Quoted Fawad Out Of Context: MoST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Indian media quoted Fawad out of context: MoST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) Thursday said that the Indian media had, once again, acted with gross irresponsibility by misrepresenting the context of speech delivered by Federal Minister Chaudry Fawad Hussain at the National Assembly.

"As a matter of fact, Hussain referred to the 'Operation Swift Retort' which was a successful military response by the Pakistan Air Force ( PAF) to the transgression by the Indian Air force into Pakistan's territory. As a result, two Indian jets were shot down, not to mention the arrest of the widely discussed pilot Abhinandan, who was later released by the Government of Pakistan as a diplomatic gesture of peace," said a news release.

But, the fact remains that as recently Indian media had erroneously presented a petty political skirmish in Karachi as a civil war, and caused embarrassment to India at international level.

It has, yet again, acted irresponsibly vis-a-vis Hussain's speech, and made a futile attempt to malign the image of Pakistan.

It is reiterated that Pakistan has always upheld the international norms of peace and tranquility, and believed in mutual co-existence and cordial relations with its neighbouring countries.

Therefore, any such misrepresentation of facts by the Indian media must be avoided and efforts be made for regional peace.

