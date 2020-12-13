UrduPoint.com
Indian Media Says Pakistani Military Instigated Nighttime Firefight In Kashmir

Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The Pakistani military on Saturday night opened fire at the positions of the Indian troops and settlements in the Kathua town in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian PTI news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, the shooting began on Saturday at about 10.00 p.m. (16:30 GMT), with both sides returning fire up until 3.45 a.m. on Sunday.

The Indian side did not report casualties or destruction. The news agency did not specify which weapons were used during the firefight.

India and Pakistan long disputed sovereignty over the Kashmir region and had already fought three wars over the land. Occasional clashes on the contact line have been a regular occurrence, but tensions escalated last August when the Indian government annulled the special autonomous status of its Jammu and Kashmir region and placed it under New Delhi's direct control.

