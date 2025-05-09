Indian Media Uses Propaganda To Conceal Military Failures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Indian media is spreading misinformation to divert public attention from recent failures of its armed forces, sources said on Friday.
According to the sources, a coordinated propaganda campaign has been launched, with fabricated stories and dramatized reports resembling Bollywood productions.
The campaign reportedly aims to distract from operational shortcomings by presenting false narratives and exaggerated claims.
Concerns have also been raised about media freedom in India, as access to the independent news outlet 'The Wire' has reportedly been restricted, signaling a rise in censorship.
Adding to the controversy, an Indian businessman admitted deleting several tweets after discovering they were based on unverified reports aired by mainstream Indian channels.
Sources further claimed that some Indian tv networks have made outrageous and unfounded claims — including Aaj Tak reporting the capture of Lahore, Zee News claiming control over Karachi, and Republic TV suggesting the takeover of New York — all without any evidence.
“Certain media anchors appear to be deliberately misleading the public by promoting false narratives,” the sources added.
