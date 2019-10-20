UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Media's Claims For Targeting Alleged Camps Rejected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

Indian media's claims for targeting alleged camps rejected

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indian media on Sunday was asked to avoid carrying out baseless and unfounded propaganda and follow the journalistic ethos of Pakistan Media for reporting with responsibility.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor reacting to the media reports being carried by Indian media regarding targeting alleged training camps said, "Typical of Indian media falsely claiming targeting of alleged camps.

" Get access to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), he said, adding have moral courage to cover damages caused by Pakistan Army.

"All your previous claims met their fate so shall this one," he said.

Follow journalistic ethos of Pak Media for reporting with responsibility, he advised.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army ISPR Jammu Sunday Moral Media All

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

3 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

4 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

4 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

4 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.