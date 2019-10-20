(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indian media on Sunday was asked to avoid carrying out baseless and unfounded propaganda and follow the journalistic ethos of Pakistan Media for reporting with responsibility.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor reacting to the media reports being carried by Indian media regarding targeting alleged training camps said, "Typical of Indian media falsely claiming targeting of alleged camps.

" Get access to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), he said, adding have moral courage to cover damages caused by Pakistan Army.

"All your previous claims met their fate so shall this one," he said.

Follow journalistic ethos of Pak Media for reporting with responsibility, he advised.