UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Medicines Confiscated; Medical Stores Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Indian medicines confiscated; medical stores sealed

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) ::Drug Control Team in a raid on Tuesday confiscated unregistered drugs of Indian origin from medical stores situated on Bannu Road.

The raids were conducted in areas of Bannu road and two medical stores in Garhi Atta Khan.

Cases have been registered against owners of medical stores under Drug Act 1976 and the cases were sent to Provincial Quality Control board for further action.

Meanwhile, taking action on complaints being launched by Citizen Portal two unregistered medical stores were sealed on Bannu Road, one in Sheraki, Darra Adam Khel and three in Garhi Atta Khan for selling unregistered medicines.

Related Topics

India Bannu Drugs Road From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

26 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

43 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

46 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.