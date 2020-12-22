Indian medicines confiscated; medical stores sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) ::Drug Control Team in a raid on Tuesday confiscated unregistered drugs of Indian origin from medical stores situated on Bannu Road.

The raids were conducted in areas of Bannu road and two medical stores in Garhi Atta Khan.

Cases have been registered against owners of medical stores under Drug Act 1976 and the cases were sent to Provincial Quality Control board for further action.

Meanwhile, taking action on complaints being launched by Citizen Portal two unregistered medical stores were sealed on Bannu Road, one in Sheraki, Darra Adam Khel and three in Garhi Atta Khan for selling unregistered medicines.