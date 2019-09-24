Indian military commanders' statements about AJK, expression of their frustration: DG ISPR

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday said that irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders, particularly about Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), are expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In a tweet message, he said these are "attempts to divert world's attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOJ&K.""Accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorists camps are pretext for a false flag operation/misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression/misadventure regardless of cost", he added.