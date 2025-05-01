Open Menu

Indian Military Misadventure To Face Swift, Resolute Response: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2025 | 08:06 PM

General Asim Munir reaffirms unyielding resolve of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to defend nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2025) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday made it clear that any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response.

He was addressing the troops during his visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges today to witness Exercise Hammer Strike-a high-intensity, field training exercise conducted by Pakistan Army's Mangla Strike Corps.

General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the unyielding resolve of Pakistan's Armed Forces to defend the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

He said while Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute.

The exercise was meticulously designed to validate combat readiness, battlefield synergy, and the operational integration of cutting-edge weapon systems under near-battlefield conditions. A diverse array of advanced capabilities, including multirole fighter aircraft, combat aviation assets, long-range precision artillery, and next-generation field engineering techniques, were employed to simulate conventional battlefield scenarios.

Troops from all arms and services demonstrated exceptional tactical cohesion, agility, and lethality during synchronized offensive manoeuvres - reflecting an extraordinary level of training and professionalism.

Notably, the exercise showcased Pakistan Army's increasing absorption of niche and emerging technologies to augment its kinetic and non-kinetic operational capabilities.

The Army Chief lauded the high morale, combat proficiency, and war-fighting spirit of the officers and troops, terming them the embodiment of Pakistan Army's operational excellence.

Exercise Hammer Strike stands as a testament to Pakistan Army's pursuit of continuous transformation through rigorous training, doctrinal innovation, and technological modernization.

Senior military leadership, formation commanders, and dignitaries from various services witnessed the exercise.

