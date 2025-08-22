Indian military occupation turns Kashmir into valley of death, despair & widows: report says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Under India’s brutal military occupation Kashmiris continue to suffer as relentless crackdowns enforced disappearances and ruthless violence by Indian forces leave a trail of death despair widows and broken families across the valley.

Report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service said that thousands of families have been devastated by ongoing military operations with countless women widowed children orphaned and entire communities living in fear under the constant threat of raids arrests and violence by Indian forces.

Report added the BJP government has escalated its state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after August 5, 2019, when the Modi regime illegally stripped the territory of its special status by abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.

The report revealed that since January 1989 Indian forces have martyred over 96,465 Kashmiris including men women and children while forcibly disappearing more than 8,000.

Unabated Indian terrorism has left 22,986 women widowed 107,985 children orphaned and at least 11,267 women subjected to sexual violence over the past 37 years.

“For 78 long years Kashmiris have endured unimaginable atrocities enduring relentless Indian military occupation state terrorism and political oppression as people of every age and gender continue to suffer extreme brutality across the region,” the report condemned.

The report stated that anti-Muslim hatred in Kashmir has soared to unprecedented levels since the BJP, led by Modi and Amit Shah, took power in 2014. Despite this, it emphasized that Indian repression has failed to break the unyielding spirit of Kashmiris who remain steadfast in their struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke.

It further highlighted that a relentless witch-hunt against political, social, and human rights activists continues without pause, with occupation authorities reopening cases against hundreds of activists.

“People are repeatedly summoned to police stations, subjected to harassment and humiliation, and forced to appear in courts far from their homes,” the report said.

Arbitrary arrests, detention under draconian laws, fabricated charges, harsh punishments, and the reopening of decades-old acquitted cases have become routine. Even the families of activists are being dragged into court battles as part of this campaign of terror.

The report called on the international community to break its silence over India’s brutal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and demanded that Indian forces and the BJP regime be held accountable for their grave human rights violations. It stressed that Modi and his accomplices must face justice for crimes against humanity committed in the occupied territory.