Indian military siege of Kashmir deplorable, says Balochistan Spokesman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government Spokesman, Liaqat Shahwani on Wednesday said that military siege by the Indian government in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is deplorable and August,05 would be remembered as a black day in the history of mankind.

Talking to APP, Shahwani said that all of Pakistan including people of Balochistan are standing with their Kashmir brethren in this critical juncture of the hour. "Our struggle for the Kashmiris' just right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions would continue," he vowed.

Expressing his grave concern and annoyance over the Modi government's barbarism and brutalities, Balochistan Spokesman said that the Indian fascist government will not be allowed to deprive Kashmiris' of their due rights. " We, in strong term slammed Indian government tyranny in Kashmir, repealing of article 370 and would not hesitate to raise voice till the independence of the Occupied Kashmir.

He noted that the Balochistan government has chalked out different programs to observe "Youm-e-Istehsal". Protest demonstrations, rallies, and walks were held across the province to realize the world of their responsibility and attain the attention of the civilized countries toward miseries of the people of Kashmir.

"The Indian government had repealed article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status, he said adding that It is high time, the world should take notice of the strict lockdown and communications blackout in place in occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019,Expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Shahwani maintained that in line with the incumbent government's commitment with regards to Kashmir dispute, the provincial government will also raise voice for a logical end to the miseries of the people of Occupied Kashmir.