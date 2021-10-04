UrduPoint.com

Indian Minister's Son Crushes Three Farmers To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Indian minister's son crushes three farmers to death

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Highly charged mob of farmers protested, set ablaze vehicles, pelted stones in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after a car owned by the son of union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Mishra rammed into a procession organized to protest against farm bills.

Free Press Journal quoting Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) office-bearers, reported that three farmers died on the spot while 7-8 have been injured and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

A large number of farmers from the nearby areas reached at the spot and started shouting slogans. The vehicle of union minister's son Monu was burnt along with few others by the agitated mob.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when over hundreds of farmers in Lakhimpur were marching towards Banvirpur locality where the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, K.P. Maurya was to arrive.

The Dy CM was to address a meeting of party workers in the area. The farmers had planned to stage demonstration in front of Maurya against farm bills. While farmers were on their way, a car allegedly owned by union minister's son rammed in their procession injuring many.

This agitated the mob and they started creating ruckus. The irate mob of farmers set several vehicles ablaze and pelted stones.

Reacting on it the national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said that time has come when farmers would not let any BJP leader enter in their areas. He said that union minister's son was crushing farmers who were peacefully agitating.

The farmers' protest against the Modi government's farm laws has been surprisingly resilient. Protests began nearly a year ago in Punjab and they have been going on at Delhi's borders.

The agitation has withstood police brutality, a pandemic, peak winter and summer and the deaths of several hundred protesters.

The farmers' protests stemmed from the need to survive. Farmers see the protest as their last stand to defend their livelihood.

The Modi government has tried various means to get the farmers to back down – from several rounds of negotiations to offers of keeping the laws on hold for a while.

But the farmers have made it clear that they won't settle for anything less than a complete repeal of the laws.

Related Topics

Injured Delhi Protest Chief Minister Police Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Car Died Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of ..

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs 8-day lea ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Sima Sami Bahous for appointment as Executive Direc ..

36 minutes ago
 Ugandan President attends countryâ€™s National Day ..

Ugandan President attends countryâ€™s National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Duba ..

36 minutes ago
 Department of Culture and Tourism â€“ Abu Dhabi un ..

Department of Culture and Tourism â€“ Abu Dhabi unveils latest cruise offerings ..

51 minutes ago
 Authorities prepare to limit effects of tropical c ..

Authorities prepare to limit effects of tropical cyclone Shaheen: NCEMA

1 hour ago
 Center of tropical cyclone Shaheen is 205 kilomete ..

Center of tropical cyclone Shaheen is 205 kilometer away from Fujairah coasts: N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.