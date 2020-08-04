Indian Ministry of External Affairs Slams New Political Map of Pakistan Unveiled By Khan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday has slammed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for unveiling a new political map which claimed that the disputed territories of Ladakh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, were part of Pakistan.

"We have seen a so-called 'political map' of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility," the ministry said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Khan unveiled the new political map, which claimed the territories of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as a parts of Ladakh, as belonging to Pakistan. The map also laid claim to area in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The Pakistani prime minister published the new map a day before the one-year anniversary of New Delhi's decision to revoke the autonomous status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. The region was subsequently split into two territories under direct Federal control.