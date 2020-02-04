"Indian Misadventure To Prove Costly": Chaudhry Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that it would prove very costly, if India made the blunder of war against Pakistan, adding that Indian Prime Minister Modi's war mongering was mere a threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that it would prove very costly, if India made the blunder of war against Pakistan, adding that Indian Prime Minister Modi's war mongering was mere a threat.

"No doubt, Kashmiri brothers and sisters are striving to defend Pakistan's jugular vein while Prime Minister Imran Khan, as true ambassador of Kashmiris, is fighting the Kashmir case effectively", he expressed these views while addressing a seminar on Kashmir at the Lahore Press Club (LPC).

The seminar was held under the auspices of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ), LPC which was attended by Hurriyat Leader Mushaal Mullick, LPC President Arshad Ansar, senior journalist Salman Ghani, PFUJ Secretary General Rana Muhammad Azeem, LPC Secretary Babar Dogar, Vice President Kazafi Butt and a large number of journalists.

The Governor said that Narendra Modi must not forget Pakistan's befitting response on February 27, 2019 to the misadventure by the Indian Air Force, adding Kashmiri children were resisting Indian tanks and guns with pebbles.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar paid glowing tribute to Kashmiri mothers, sisters, daughters, brothers and children on their continuous and peaceful struggle for freedom.

He said, Indian government's fascist policies had been badly exposed before the world due to its controversial Citizenship Act and 184 days of curfew in occupied Kashmir, adding that there were protest demonstrations against Narendra Modi all across India while five Indian states' assemblies had passed resolutions against extremist policies of Narendra Modi.

He said, six resolutions against India and in favour of Kashmiris were presented in the European Parliament and the tainted face of India had been exposed to the world community.

He said, Pakistan was expediting war against India on the diplomatic front, under which, parliamentary and other delegations would be sent to the entire world to raise voice against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and injustices against the Indian Muslims.

The Punjab Governor said "We are ready to render every sacrifice for the freedom of Kashmiris".

Hurriyat Leader Mushaal Malik said that no doubt, Pakistan's government, armed forces, political parties and all Pakistanis were standing firm with Kashmiris, and time has now come to expedite our struggle against India.

She urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor to send delegations all over the world to expose Indian tyrannies, besides exerting diplomatic pressure on India for settlement of Kashmir issue and stoppage of aggression in occupied Kashmir.

"I spared my life for Kashmir and I am proud of fighting for freedom of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Indian government unleashed atrocities on my husband, Yasin Malik, to silence his voice but he still determined to free Kashmir from the clutches of India," she said.

Mushaal Malik said India was planning to convert occupied Kashmir into 'Mini India', urging Pakistan to come up with more concrete policy on Kashmir to put pressure on India at global level to settle down Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

She said, "No issue is bigger than Kashmir issue for Pakistan and every Pakistani is with Kashmiris'.

Speaking on this occasion, LPC President Arshad Ansari, senior journalist Salman Ghani and PFUJ Secretary General Rana Muhammad Azeem also pledged to play active role in the freedom struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters. They were of the view that durable peace cannot be restored in the regionand the world till freedom of Kashmir. 'Journalist community is ready to render every sacrifice for theliberation of Kashmiris, they vowed.