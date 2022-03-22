UrduPoint.com

Indian Missile Incident Can Escalate Nuclear Tensions: Speakers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Indian missile incident can escalate nuclear tensions: Speakers

Experts on Tuesday voiced grave concern over landing of an Indian missile in Pakistani territory and warned that India's irresponsible attitude could lead to nuclear escalation in the already fraught security environment in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Experts on Tuesday voiced grave concern over landing of an Indian missile in Pakistani territory and warned that India's irresponsible attitude could lead to nuclear escalation in the already fraught security environment in South Asia.

They were speaking at the "Strategic Get-to-Know" seminar hosted by Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) Islamabad, according to a press release issued by think tank.

The event was participated by research teams of CISS Islamabad, CISS Sindh, Strategic Vision Institute, Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN).

CISS Islamabad Executive Director Ambasador Ali Sarwar Naqvi, while opening the seminar, noted that stability and peace in South Asia remained a core strategic interest of Pakistan.

Speaking about the incident of India's accidental launch of missile on March 9, Dr Naeem Salik, a nuclear expert, argued that it had raised the dangers of nuclear escalation in South Asia. He highlighted that the incident had exposed the credibility of Brahmos missile and urged the international community to investigate India's fabricated story of the incident.

Dr Zafar Khan, Executive Director BTTN, remarked that it was unprecedented that a nuclear state had fired a nuclear-capable missile onto the territory of another nuclear weapon state, claiming it an accident. Only Pakistan's pragmatism had saved the region from a disaster, he added.

Dr Asma Shakir Khawaja, an academic, argued that the March 9 incident reflected a profound level of incompetence in handling of sensitive weapons among Indian forces. The incapacity to handle advanced weapons systems, along with multiple cases of nuclear thefts in India, constituted to irresponsible behaviour that endangered regional as well as global security, she added.

She further questioned India's commitment to existing confidence building measures with Pakistan, as it chose not to timely share the details of accidental launch that could lead to escalation of crisis to nuclear level.

Other speakers emphasized that the missile incident spoke of India's irresponsible nuclear behaviour. While some countries continued to praise India's nuclear programme and its command and control system, the March 9 incident had busted the myth, they maintained.

Warning of the indications that nuclear thinking in India was in the hands of extremist elements, the speakers cautioned against ignoring the possibility of India's nuclear weapons falling into the hands of rogue elements. This fear, they asserted, had been compounded in the aftermath of RSS driven aggressive strategic mindset.

The discussants observed that Pakistan was a reluctant entrant in nuclear weapons club and only developed the weapons to address the existential threat from its eastern neighbour. Pakistan's nuclear deterrent capability, they said, was a guarantor of its national security and preservation of freedom.

"Pakistan's nuclear capability is purely defensive, seeks full spectrum deterrence and is based on the principle of credible minimum deterrence," the discussants said. India had, meanwhile, continued to explore space for limited war under the nuclear overhang through offensive military strategies like the Cold Start Doctrine and proactive operations strategy.

In this hostile strategic environment, they said, the onus of responsibility to maintain strategic stability "lies on Pakistan and it remains committed to achieve this objective".

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Accident Islamabad Balochistan Nuclear Lead Tank March Event From Share Asia Weapon

Recent Stories

Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations o ..

Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations of LB elections in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur ..

Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from March 27

1 minute ago
 Commission pledges to resolve city issues

Commission pledges to resolve city issues

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture ma ..

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture marks World Water Day

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for wheat procurement ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for wheat procurement

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister lays foundation stone of new genera ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of new general bus stand at Sardar Garhi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>