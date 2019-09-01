ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Analysts on Sunday said the Modi government's move to scrap the special status of occupied Kashmir by abrogating the related constitutional articles and then keeping the valley under complete lockdown and curfew for last 26 days was part of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) policy of targeting Muslims.

According to International Commission for Human Rights Chairman Barrister Abdul Majeed, the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution was an attempt to change the demography of Kashmir.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said the BJP was highly influenced by the extremist policies of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which were based on Hindutva ideology. The BJP's real aim, he said, was to target the Muslims in occupied Kashmir by converting the Muslim majority into minority. It was also part of the plan to settle pundits and soldiers in Kashmir and grant them lands, he added.

Barrister Abdul Majeed said it was alarming that Narendra Modi was preparing for ethnic cleansing in the occupied valley it was RSS agenda to make its Hindu dominant region.

However, the people of Kashmir would not allow the Indian fascist government to implement its malicious agenda, he added.

Pakistan, he said, should take on board all other partners to declare RSS a terrorist organization. The terrorist BJP regime wanted a Hindutva India where minorities, including lower caste Dallits, did not have any space, he added.

Kashmir Council European Union President Ali Raza Sayed said the Modi government's action depicted that he was following Nazis' footsteps. The BJP's actions against minorities were posing serious threat to global peace as minorities in India were living under continuous life threats, he added.

He said the BJP's policies were leading India towards destruction. The RSS was a terrorist organization, which was against religious teachings.

Despite of use of force and terror, the Indian government had failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmir people, he added.