UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Moves On Kashmir Part Of BJP's Policy To Target Muslims: Analysts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Indian moves on Kashmir part of BJP's policy to target Muslims: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Analysts on Sunday said the Modi government's move to scrap the special status of occupied Kashmir by abrogating the related constitutional articles and then keeping the valley under complete lockdown and curfew for last 26 days was part of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) policy of targeting Muslims.

According to International Commission for Human Rights Chairman Barrister Abdul Majeed, the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution was an attempt to change the demography of Kashmir.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said the BJP was highly influenced by the extremist policies of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which were based on Hindutva ideology. The BJP's real aim, he said, was to target the Muslims in occupied Kashmir by converting the Muslim majority into minority. It was also part of the plan to settle pundits and soldiers in Kashmir and grant them lands, he added.

Barrister Abdul Majeed said it was alarming that Narendra Modi was preparing for ethnic cleansing in the occupied valley it was RSS agenda to make its Hindu dominant region.

However, the people of Kashmir would not allow the Indian fascist government to implement its malicious agenda, he added.

Pakistan, he said, should take on board all other partners to declare RSS a terrorist organization. The terrorist BJP regime wanted a Hindutva India where minorities, including lower caste Dallits, did not have any space, he added.

Kashmir Council European Union President Ali Raza Sayed said the Modi government's action depicted that he was following Nazis' footsteps. The BJP's actions against minorities were posing serious threat to global peace as minorities in India were living under continuous life threats, he added.

He said the BJP's policies were leading India towards destruction. The RSS was a terrorist organization, which was against religious teachings.

Despite of use of force and terror, the Indian government had failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmir people, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Minority Narendra Modi European Union Sunday Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

2 hours ago

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Y ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.