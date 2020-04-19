UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Muslims Is Being Targeted To Divert Backlash Of Modi's COVID-19 Policy Says PM

Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that Narendra Modi's government was violently targeting the Indian Muslims deliberately to divert the backlash of its policy on COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the Modi government's policy on coronavirus had left thousands stranded and hungry.

"The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany," he remarked.

He said that this was yet another proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of the Modi government.

More Stories From Pakistan

