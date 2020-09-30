UrduPoint.com
Indian National Held For Crossing Border Illegally

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Indian national held for crossing border illegally

SIALKOT, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an Indian national for entering Pakistan territory illegally.

Police and intelligence agencies arrested the Indian national Hareender Singh from Kundanpur village in Sucheetgarh sector and shifted him to undisclosed location for interrogation.

Cantt police have registered a case against Hareender Singh under 14 Foreigner Act.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

