Indian Nefarious Designs Of Expansionism Jeopardize Regional And Global Peace: AJK Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:26 AM

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardize regional and global peace: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that Indian expansionist designs had jeopardized the regional and global peace under her sole nefarious motive to capture the resources of countries in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that Indian expansionist designs had jeopardized the regional and global peace under her sole nefarious motive to capture the resources of countries in the region.

Addressing the session of the National Defense University in Federal metropolis , he said the security of Pakistan was directly linked with Kashmir and Indian Prime Minister had been promoting the extremist tendencies to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He said unfortunately the Pakistan government had not adopted an aggressive diplomatic policy at international level after Indian government illegal actions of 5th of august 2019.

He said Pakistan Armed forces were fully capable to defend the motherland and could fulfill the aspirations and hopes of the people of Kashmir.

The prime minister said United Nations resolutions were the only way for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute and other options would be a deviation from our principled stand.

He said people of Kashmir had given tremendous sacrifices for Pakistan and expressed the hope that Pakistan Armed forces and people of Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people's right to self determination .

He said National defense university was one the leading universities which had a vital role in formulating policy framework for the country and could give a road map for present political and economic situation being faced by the country.

He said the geographical position of Pakistan had a significant importance in the region and was the only hurdle in the way Indian expansionist design.

He said India had given the state subject of Occupied Kashmir to over 33 lack non state actors which was seriously concerning and it should have to be reacted forcefully.

He said the people of Kashmir had given sacrifice for the liberation from Indian and entire state accession to Pakistan and neither for status-co nor making the ceasefire line a permanent border.

The President of the National Defense University presented a shield to the prime minister on this occasion.

