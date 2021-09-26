UrduPoint.com

Indian NIA To Conduct More Raids On JI Activists In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The infamous Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) is going to conduct more raids on the second-rung cadre of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, earlier on August 8, the NIA had raided as many as 56 locations in14 districts of the territory on residences, premises, and other locations of JI leaders and activists.

The raids were conducted after getting reports that despite a ban, the JI activists were indulging in the collection of donations and other activities.

As per a news agency, a fresh set of searches would be conducted on the premises of JI cadres and their supporters across Jammu and Kashmir any time next week.

In a massive crackdown, the Indian Home Ministry had banned the Jammu and Kashmir-based group, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), as an unlawful association in 2019.

