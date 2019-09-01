UrduPoint.com
Indian Obduracy In IoK Giving Birth To Big Human Tragedy: Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that Indian obduracy in the occupied Kashmir was giving birth to a human tragedy.

He expressed these remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja was also present during the meeting.

Complete solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir was being expressed and atrocities committed by the Indian army against unarmed and innocent Kashmiris were being strongly condemned in every meeting, he added.

The CM said that the historic blunder committed by Narendra Modi government had infused a new spirit and ray of hope in the freedom movement in the occupied Kashmir. Each and every child of Indian-held Kashmir was clamouring for independence, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that pellet guns, imposition of curfew and lock down could not suppress the spirit of freedom among brave Kashmiris.

Narendera Modi had left behind Hitler in committing brutalities in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK). International media have also exposed Indian tyrannies being committed against the Kashmiri people, he said adding that world nations will have to lend support to the oppressed, innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people.

Usman Buzdar said that policy of indifference and apathy could not long last in the occupied Kashmir. He said no more lip service would work on the issue of Kashmir now and the world nations would have to take steps for stopping aggression in held Valley.

The CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting and pleading the case of Kashmir with bravery. There is a relationship of heart and soul with the people of Kashmir as well as with Kashmir Valley, he added.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said on the occasion that Pakistan and Kashmir were part and parcel for each other. Narendra Modi will have to face great humiliation for taking unconstitutional and unlawful step in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said that Pakistanis would live and die with the Kashmiri people. He strongly condemned barbaric atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people by the Indian army.

He said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and the practice of showing complete solidarity with the Indian Occupied Kashmiri people would continue in future also.

