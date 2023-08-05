Indian occupation of IIOJK apartheid: IPS forum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Speakers in a discussion on Saturday said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is now a civilizational project for India who has started employing the apartheid element in the region, ensuring that the people of Kashmir are not given any power.

The Kashmir issue has historically been one of occupation and settler colonialism, and not just a territorial dispute.

Therefore, the struggle for Kashmir must at all times and levels be centered on the right to self-determination, which cannot be compromised in any way.

This was the consensus opinion during the 21st meeting of the IPS-Working Group on Kashmir and the launch of Legal Forum for Kashmir's (LFK) report, 'Article 370: Genesis, Abrogation, and its Ramifications for IIOJK,' at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said a press release.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Hurriyat leader said that the Kashmir issue needs to be resolved with persistence and resilience.

He emphasized the need for a consistent and cogent national policy towards Kashmir, notwithstanding the unfavorable international context, and the elimination of ambiguity in the Kashmir struggle. Although there are human rights violations, the struggle for the Kashmir cause must be centered on the right to Kashmiris' self-determination.

Khalid Rahman underscored that the current situation demands that Pakistan should shape the narratives and awareness of the P5 states and international organizations to make them realize their role in this issue.

As India propagates false assertions, these need to be countered with carefully crafted narratives and their wider dissemination through various mediums. Moreover, Pakistan, in its struggle for the Kashmir cause, has to maintain a consensus and fortify the case by drawing on the strength of Kashmiris and UN resolutions, which are the basic elements.

Highlighting the report references, Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain apprised how the illegal annexation of Kashmir accompanied a new era of Indian brutality, human rights violations, imprisonments, communication lockdown, land grabbing, troop deployment, and demographic changes in IIoJK. For example, around 9,765 women have gone missing between 2019 to 2021, as acknowledged by Ajay Mishra, India's minister of state for home affairs. Similarly, Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of IIOJK, has said that the revocation of Article 370 is a means to plunder Kashmir.

The session was addressed by Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Hurriyat leader, Khalid Rahman, chairman, IPS, Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain, vice chairman, IPS,, Advocate Nasir Qadri, executive director, LFK, Farzana Yaqoob, former AJ&K minister and general secretary IPS-WGK, and Prof. Dr Fakhr-ul-Islam, director research and academic outreach, IPS, among others.