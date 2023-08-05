Open Menu

Indian Occupation Of IIOJK Apartheid: IPS Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Indian occupation of IIOJK apartheid: IPS forum

Speakers in a discussion on Saturday said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is now a civilizational project for India who has started employing the apartheid element in the region, ensuring that the people of Kashmir are not given any power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Speakers in a discussion on Saturday said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is now a civilizational project for India who has started employing the apartheid element in the region, ensuring that the people of Kashmir are not given any power.

The Kashmir issue has historically been one of occupation and settler colonialism, and not just a territorial dispute.

Therefore, the struggle for Kashmir must at all times and levels be centered on the right to self-determination, which cannot be compromised in any way.

This was the consensus opinion during the 21st meeting of the IPS-Working Group on Kashmir and the launch of Legal Forum for Kashmir's (LFK) report, 'Article 370: Genesis, Abrogation, and its Ramifications for IIOJK,' at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said a press release.

Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Hurriyat leader said that the Kashmir issue needs to be resolved with persistence and resilience.

He emphasized the need for a consistent and cogent national policy towards Kashmir, notwithstanding the unfavorable international context, and the elimination of ambiguity in the Kashmir struggle. Although there are human rights violations, the struggle for the Kashmir cause must be centered on the right to Kashmiris' self-determination.

Khalid Rahman underscored that the current situation demands that Pakistan should shape the narratives and awareness of the P5 states and international organizations to make them realize their role in this issue.

As India propagates false assertions, these need to be countered with carefully crafted narratives and their wider dissemination through various mediums. Moreover, Pakistan, in its struggle for the Kashmir cause, has to maintain a consensus and fortify the case by drawing on the strength of Kashmiris and UN resolutions, which are the basic elements.

Highlighting the report references, Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain apprised how the illegal annexation of Kashmir accompanied a new era of Indian brutality, human rights violations, imprisonments, communication lockdown, land grabbing, troop deployment, and demographic changes in IIoJK. For example, around 9,765 women have gone missing between 2019 to 2021, as acknowledged by Ajay Mishra, India's minister of state for home affairs. Similarly, Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of IIOJK, has said that the revocation of Article 370 is a means to plunder Kashmir.

The session was addressed by Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Hurriyat leader, Khalid Rahman, chairman, IPS, Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain, vice chairman, IPS,, Advocate Nasir Qadri, executive director, LFK, Farzana Yaqoob, former AJ&K minister and general secretary IPS-WGK, and Prof. Dr Fakhr-ul-Islam, director research and academic outreach, IPS, among others.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister United Nations Jammu Safi Nasir Women 2019 Mufti All

Recent Stories

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

6 minutes ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

6 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-I ..

Pakistan's embassies across globe observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

8 minutes ago
 Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln O ..

Moldovan Judiciary's Failures Cost State $2.3Mln Over 5 Years - Justice Ministry

11 minutes ago
 UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaig ..

UAE finish IMMAF Youth World Championships Campaign with historic 12 Medals

24 minutes ago
KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

KP observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

9 minutes ago
 Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept reco ..

Dairy farmers demand notifying Livestock Dept recommended milk price

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop ..

Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: Laptop Distribution Ceremony Held at ..

9 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water

9 minutes ago
 PEMRA Bill 2023 passed unanimously with consultati ..

PEMRA Bill 2023 passed unanimously with consultations of all stakeholders

3 minutes ago
 Govt to not stop making efforts till rehabilitatio ..

Govt to not stop making efforts till rehabilitation of all flood hit people : Sh ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan