Indian Occupied Forces Unleashed Wave Of Barbarism In IIOJK: Dr. Zarqa

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Senator Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur on Tuesday said the Indian occupied forces unleashed a wave of barbarism and terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to stop the voices of freedom fighters and its people.

She said Kashmiris were fighting since long for their just right to self determination and rendering matchless sacrifices for the cause.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Indian fascist government and the brutal forces should realize that they could not stop the Kashmiris people untill materializing their dream of right to self-determination.

Indian occupying forces were using brutal means against innocent women and children of Kashmir, she added.

Being a Pakistani, she said, "I salute to the untiring efforts and struggle of my Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Martyrs' Day and stand with them who are demanding their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the international community".

Replying to a question, she said there should not be any politics and political point scoring on the Kashmir issue. She urged all political parties to play their due role for resolving the long awaited Kashmir dispute.

To another query, she said prime minister Imarn Khan had fought the Kashmir case effectively and highlighted it at all international fora, besides exposing the Modi government and its ongoing atrocities in IIOJK.

