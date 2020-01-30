The High Court Bar Association in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of the illegally detained Bar President Mian Abdul Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The High Court Bar Association in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of the illegally detained Bar President Mian Abdul Qayyum.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Bar spokesman, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen in issued in Srinagar said that Mian Abdul Qayyum had been suffering from a number of ailments and had been illegally detained in Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh for the last six months, where he is not being provided proper treatment.

He appealed to Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release Mian Qayyum and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

The 76-year-old Bar Association President of IOK, Mian Abdul Qayoom suffered a heart attack in Indian Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh, yesterday. He was arrested from his residence in Srinagar on the night of August 4 and 5 last year ahead of the India's decision to abrogate Kashmir's special status.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar appealed the people to pray for the early recovery Mian Abdul Qayyum's health.