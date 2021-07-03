UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Ocean Region Witnessing Geopolitical Changes; Adds To Responsibilities Of Pakistan Navy: Naval Chief

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Indian Ocean region witnessing geopolitical changes; adds to responsibilities of Pakistan Navy: Naval Chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Saturday visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and addressed the course participants of 50th PN Staff Course.

Addressing the course participants, the Naval Chief highlighted that Indian Ocean region was witnessing geopolitical changes of seismic nature and it added to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief dilated upon evolving geo-strategic milieu and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics focused on maritime security challenges.

While focusing on threat perception, he underscored Pakistan Navy's capabilities to deal with this paradigm shift in combating traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

The chief divulged on various initiatives and developmental plan in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to be a formidable regional maritime power.

He also advised the course participant to instill Pakistan Navy's core value of faith, character, courage, and commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspiration from true Islamic values and Ideology of Pakistan On his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique.

Earlier to the address by Chief of the Naval Staff, a panel of Course participants presented Research Paper on 'Cyberspace as the fifth domain of warfare: Challenge and Opportunities for Pakistan'. The Admiral appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for providing the academic stimulus and honing professional knack of the course participants.

Pakistan Navy War College is the apex training institute of Pakistan Navy inculcating professional staff and military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, Sister Services and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Pakistan Navy From

Recent Stories

Majid Al Osaimi meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Mini ..

3 minutes ago

75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Clalit Health Se ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 1,561 reco ..

34 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Dubai’s Supreme C ..

49 minutes ago

RTA awards contract to improve 11-km Saih Al Dahal ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.