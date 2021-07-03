Indian Ocean region witnessing geopolitical changes; adds to responsibilities of Pakistan Navy: Naval Chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Saturday visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and addressed the course participants of 50th PN Staff Course.

Addressing the course participants, the Naval Chief highlighted that Indian Ocean region was witnessing geopolitical changes of seismic nature and it added to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief dilated upon evolving geo-strategic milieu and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics focused on maritime security challenges.

While focusing on threat perception, he underscored Pakistan Navy's capabilities to deal with this paradigm shift in combating traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

The chief divulged on various initiatives and developmental plan in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to be a formidable regional maritime power.

He also advised the course participant to instill Pakistan Navy's core value of faith, character, courage, and commitment in their noble and demanding profession and draw inspiration from true Islamic values and Ideology of Pakistan On his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique.

Earlier to the address by Chief of the Naval Staff, a panel of Course participants presented Research Paper on 'Cyberspace as the fifth domain of warfare: Challenge and Opportunities for Pakistan'. The Admiral appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College for providing the academic stimulus and honing professional knack of the course participants.

Pakistan Navy War College is the apex training institute of Pakistan Navy inculcating professional staff and military training to officers of Pakistan Navy, Sister Services and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.