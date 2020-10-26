Indian Oct 27 action threw the region into instability, perpetual violence: Wani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The invasion of Jammu and Kashmir by India on the fateful day of October 27 was the most dreadful incident of India's colonial history that threw the region into throes of instability and perpetual violence, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani said Monday.

Talking to APP, he said right on this day in 1947, the leaders of the so-called secular India hurriedly rushed its troops to Srinagar in the dark of night trampling down under the jackboots the Kashmiris' fundamental political and democratic rights for which the Indians had themselves fought for years against the British rule.

He said the shameful act, rightly censored by neutral observers as an act of aggression, not only put a stumbling block in the way of smooth and full implementation of the agenda of partition plan in the subcontinent but also laid a horrible foundation of the deadly conflict that threatens peace and stability in the South Asian region.

He said effective mechanisms were needed to be put in place to check the impunity enjoyed by the Indian occupation forces and stop Indian government from pursuing settler colonial policies which are creating further political, economic and territorial marginalization of the Kashmiris.

The global community must take effective cognizance of the prolonged military occupation of Indian forces across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its due role to mount pressure on the occupied forces to settle the chronic conflict in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Over the years, New Delhi has used its repressive state apparatus, Machiavellian machinations and colonial tactics as a tool to crush the ongoing liberation struggle in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, to seize the fundamental freedoms and liberties of the people and to silence the political dissent in the region.

After debating the issue the UN set-up a commission (United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan), followed by a series of resolutions in 1948 and 1949, which upheld the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

In the meanwhile the UN proposed a comprehensive roadmap seeking peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute but 73 years down the line Indian state is still reluctant to implement this roadmap.

