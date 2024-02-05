Indian On 'Solidarity Day' Ask To Stop Using IIOJ&K Innocent People As Human Shields
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Analysts Monday on Solidarity Day criticized the Modi-led government for being involved in the genocide of Muslims in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and asked Indian troops to stop using people of occupied Kashmir as human shields while committing ceasefire violations.
"The people of the occupied valley will never be defeated through oppression and negative tactics like jailing their political leadership," he said while talking to the ptv news channel.
He also lashed out for the Modi government's adopting discriminatory policies, saying that all minorities and India had now become a very dangerous country for people disagreeing with its views.
Kashmiris on both sides of the LOC and across the globe were being observed on February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said.
"The purpose of observing this day was to express solidarity with the Kashmiris who are suffering from Indian atrocities," he added.
Pakistan remained determined to continue its moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmir issue, he mentioned.
Pakistani media was also playing a vital role in highlighting Kashmir issues and Indian atrocities at all forums, he appreciated.
Replying to a query, he replied, "The world is also aware of the aggressive Indian policies and is expressing concerns over the grim situation in IIOJ&K."
"The time is not far when the Kashmiris will get their fundamental right to self-determination," he added.
