UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Opposition Parties' Demand Over Shabby Rafale Deal Gathers Storm For Modi's Govt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:19 PM

Indian opposition parties' demand over shabby Rafale deal gathers storm for Modi's govt

The opposition parties in India have demanded of Narendra Modi's government to come clean ahead of monsoon parliament session over alleged 2016 Rafale jets corruption deal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The opposition parties in India have demanded of Narendra Modi's government to come clean ahead of monsoon parliament session over alleged 2016 Rafale jets corruption deal.

The opposition parties have been consistently demanding fair and impartial probe into alleged corruption of Modi's government, gathering another severe political storm.

The Congress and left parties have made a fresh demand for a probe into the Rafale purchase deal by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in light of French government instituting a judicial commission to probe into these allegations, Tribune India reported.

It said the Congress and the CPI(M) are set to raise the issue in parliament during the monsoon session.

The Congress has claimed that the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government during negotiations for Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircrafts (MMRCA).

On July 3, a French judge ordered judicial inquiry to probe 2016 multi-billion-dollar Rafale jet fleet deal between France and India to expose the real characters in the highest offices of the two countries.

On June 14, an independent probe initially set off to investigate suspected corruption and favouritism around 7.8 billion ($9.2 billion) deal over 38 Rafale fighter jets, following a decision by France's public financial prosecutor (PNF).

Mediapart, a France based investigative journal carried out in-depth analysis prompting French government to order the judicial probe.

Following Mediapart's expose in April, French anti-corruption NGO Sherpa filed a complaint with the tribunal of Paris citing "corruption", "money laundering", "influence peddling", "favouritism" and unwarranted tax waivers pegged to the deal.

Sherpa's lawyers William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth in a statement to Mediapart had maintained that the launch of the probe "will necessarily favour the emergence of the truth and the identification of those responsible in what increasingly resembles a state scandal".

According to details of the case, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Anil Ambani nexus has been overshadowing the Rafale jets purchase deal from Dassault Aviation, a French manufacturing company.

Ambani's Reliance Group has harvested underhand dividends from the deal.

Ignoring public sector company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with experience in aviation industry Modi brought forward Anil Ambani's Reliance group, a private entity with zero experience in aviation industry but is known for its closeness with Modi.

Reliance Defence Ltd (RDL) was promoted as Indian partner to fulfill 'offest obligations' of the deal by setting up of a joint venture to manufacture aerospace components. Thus Modi preferred RDL over state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Ambani's Reliance Entertainment had signed an agreement with "Rouge international" firm/entry owned by actress Julie Gayet, Hollande's partner; to produce a film before the Rafale deal was sealed. Here goes a "filmiest" angle of the episode.

Dassault Aviation had paid close to one million Euros to Defsys Solutions, one of its sub-contractors/ mid-sized company in India with 170 employees, for 50 models of aricraft which were to be given as "gifts" to India.

The category of 'gift' by defence companies is treated as disproportionate and as a serious matter in France.

Defsys Solutions is owned by Sushen Gupta. The latter is an influential intermediary in arms deals who was arrested (26 March 2019) in New Delhi by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), a government agency tasked to fight economic crime/money laundering.

Separately, those payments were on top of an additional 1 million ($1.2 million) "gift" from Dassault to an Indian company to create 50 replicas of its Rafale jets, models which Dassault was not able to prove existed after an audit by the French anti-corruption agency (AFA).

That company, Defsys Solutions, is one of Dassault's subcontractors in India and was linked to Gupta, who had sent the invoice within six months of the 2016 deal being signed.

In March 2019, Gupta was arrested by the ED over a scam dubbed "Choppergate", which centred on a 550 million ($650 million) contract for the sale to India of helicopters manufactured by Italian-British firm AgustaWestland.

Related Topics

India Corruption Storm Prime Minister Scandal Film And Movies Business Parliament Lawyers Narendra Modi France Company Sale Paris New Delhi Money March April June July Congress 2016 2019 From Government Agreement Industry Top Habib-ADM Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly session convened on July 9

2 minutes ago

Leading Palestinian figure Ahmad Jibril dead: fact ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentary Secretary calls on Murad Saeed

2 minutes ago

PM, Arbab Ghulam Rahim discuss overall political s ..

2 minutes ago

Govt transforming minerals, gems sector into expor ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tributes t ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.