Indian oppression against Kashmiris, highly regrettable: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Information & Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday that oppression of Kashmiris for the last four months by Modi government was highly regrettable.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on the eve of Human Rights Day, he said that Punjab government fully supported the observance of black day by people of Occupied Kashmir.

Modi government has crossed all limits of inflicting atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people and Indian 'Hitler' Narendra Modi has usurped basic human rights of unarmed Kashmiri people for the last four months, he added.

He said India cannot silence the voice of Kashmiri people by resorting to exploitative measures.

He was of the view that silence of international powers on Kashmir issue was illogical and reiterated his resolve that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI government will continue to support Kashmiri people at every forum.