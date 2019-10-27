UrduPoint.com
Indian Oppression Can't Reduce Morale Of Kashmiris : Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Sunday said that India could not reduce the morale of Kashmiris by constantly oppressing them.

In his message on 'Black Day' against Indian aggression in Kashmir, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that the international community should play its role in implementing UN resolutions in IoJ&K immediately.

Provincial Minister said that "India should know that independence would become the destiny of Kashmiris and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would not go unnoticed".

He said that the purpose of celebrating the 'Black Day' was to reveal the tainted face of India in the world.

Minister Excise said that the sun of liberation of Kashmir would soon rise, adding that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the hearts of all Pakistani people beats with Kashmiris.

"We pay salute to Kashmiris on their supreme sacrifices", he concluded.

