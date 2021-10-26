UrduPoint.com

Indian Oppression Can't Suppress Kashmiris' Voice: Suri

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said Indian oppression could not suppress the voice of Kashmiri people.

Talking to APP, he said Black Day would be observed in Pakistan on October 27 to express full solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum including the United Nations and exposed brutal face of India and human rights violation being committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said Pakistan stands by the oppressed Kashmiris at all times and supports the right to self-determination.

The deputy speaker said that India had abolished the special status of the occupied territory on August 5,2019.

Suri said despite constant repression, house sieges, arrests, martyrdoms and desecration of the veil, the Kashmiri people seem determined to bury their martyrs wrapped in the Pakistani flag, as well as the sympathy and support of every Pakistani is with the Kashmiri people.

He said the Black Day to be observed on October 27 in the country including Balochistan for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

