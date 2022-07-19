UrduPoint.com

Indian Oppression Has Failed To Stop Kashmiris' Resistance: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Indian oppression has failed to stop Kashmiris' resistance: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the Indian oppressive state apparatus had failed to stop the journey of resistance, sacrifice, and defiance.

"The Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day is a reflection of Kashmiris' pledge to continue their struggle till the idea of accession becomes a reality," he said in his message on Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day.

Kashmiris across the globe are marking the Kashmir Accession to Pakistan on July 19 as a resolution for accession was passed on this historic day in Srinagar.

The prime minister paid tributes to the persistent struggle of Kashmiris.

"We salute Kashmiris' courage," he said.

PM Sharif said after the passage of the resolution for accession to Pakistan, the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan fought a big struggle for freedom.

"The struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris initiated in 1947 still continue and the 0.9 million Indian occupational troops have not succeeded in bringing down the passion of Kashmiris," he said.

He said Kashmiris from generation to generation had been rendering immense sacrifices to get their right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend support to Kashmiris till the realization of their dream of holding a plebiscite in accordance with the resolutions of the Untied Nations and as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Pakistan Day Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

10 minutes ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

44 minutes ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

1 hour ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.