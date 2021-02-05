UrduPoint.com
Indian Oppression Inspires New Life In Hurriyat Movement In Kashmir Valley: Parliamentary Secretary For Labor Shakeel Shahid

Indian oppression inspires new life in Hurriyat movement in Kashmir valley: Parliamentary Secretary for Labor Shakeel Shahid

India's worst state repression has inspired new life in the Hurriyat movement and despite enduring 73 years of Indian oppression and aggression, the people of Kashmir were fighting for their right to self-determination and protection from generation to generation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :India's worst state repression has inspired new life in the Hurriyat movement and despite enduring 73 years of Indian oppression and aggression, the people of Kashmir were fighting for their right to self-determination and protection from generation to generation.

This was stated by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labor Shakeel Shahid while addressing a function at District Council Hall here on Friday.

He said that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan and the lockdown in Kashmir since August 5,2019 was not suppressed the spirit of independence of Kashmiri people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was pleading the case of Kashmiris at every national and international forum. Entire nation is proud of the way in which incumbent government presented the case of Kashmiris at international forum and Pakistan would continue to extend its moral,diplomatic and political support for Kashmiris right to self-determination, he added.

MPA Firdous Rae assured that Kashmiri brothers were not alone in their struggle for right to self-determination. She said that February 05 was celebrated each year to warn the international community to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue for peace in the region.

She said that Modi government made Kashmir valley a largest prison in the world,adding that it was duty of champions of Union Council human rights to play active role for saving Kashmiri people from Indian Military Siege.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that international community and human rights organizations should play role and hold a plebiscite in accordance with UN resolutions,adding that he paid tribute to the martyrs and said that the blood of martyrs would surely bring revolution according to aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, Director Lyallpur Museum Zahid Iqbal, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad, CEO education Ali Ahmed Sian, Central President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Cloth board Naseer Yousuf Vohra and Mian Azad Ahmad Kastro,Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, were also present on the occasion in addition to a large of local traders, businessmen, industrialists, scholars and lawyers.

Earlier,one minute silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir and to express solidarity.

